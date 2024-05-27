News

IIM Jammu establishes Centre for Innovation and Transformation in Governance

The CITaG has been conceptualised by integrating the State Institute of Transformation, NITI Aayog and PPP Cell funded by the Department of Economic Affairs
The MoU aims to empower government institutions, policy-makers and public servants
The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu and the Jammu and Kashmir Planning, Development and Monitoring Department have jointly set up the Centre for Innovation and Transformation in Governance (CITaG), a report by PTI stated.

The CITaG is envisioned to catalyse positive change and foster innovation in governance practices through cutting-edge research, education and collaborative initiatives. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the two parties to establish the same.

Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo said that this significant step, “will provide a suitable platform and great opportunity for all in terms of accelerating development".

An official of IIM Jammu told PTI that the MoU aims to empower government institutions, policy-makers and public servants to tackle complex challenges, drive sustainable development and enhance the well-being of the UT (Union Territory) of J&K.

The official said the CITaG will focus on several key areas, including economic transformation by devising strategies aligned with India's vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047, promoting public-private partnerships (PPP) to strengthen the development process and advancing future-ready governance through capacity building, e-governance and data-driven decision-making.

The CITaG has been conceptualised by integrating the State Institute of Transformation, NITI Aayog, PPP Cell funded by the Department of Economic Affairs and future-ready governance, an initiative of the J&K Government, the official said.

