HP: First-time voters seek quality education, job opportunities

Quality education, job opportunities and women's security top the priorities of first-time voters in Himachal Pradesh, said a report by PTI.

According to the data shared by the Election Commission, there are over 1.70 lakh voters across the state aged between 18 and 19 years who will be voting for the first time.

Elections for the four Lok Sabha seats and six assembly by-polls will be held simultaneously on June 1.

Riya, a first-time voter from Solan, Himachal Pradesh, told PTI that the policies of successive governments to appease voters by doling freebies should be discontinued.

“The tax-paying middle class bears the burden of freebies and money for development projects is diverted," she said.

Another first-time voter Nitish said, "I am in a dilemma to choose between dictatorship and a coalition," apparently referring to the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre and the INDIA bloc, respectively.

"It's all about making my voice heard and advocating for positive change in the political landscape," he added.

PTI reported that there is high excitement among first-time voters ahead of the polling.

Anshul Thakur, a student of a journalism course at Government Post Graduation College, Sanjauli said she is excited to cast her first vote.

Thakur said she would vote for a party that is committed to bringing better job opportunities in government and private sectors and improving women's safety.