DU extends registration window for PG admissions till June 5

The Delhi University (DU) has extended the last day for registration to the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal for admission into its postgraduate programmes till June 5.

Earlier, the last date to apply for PG programmes at the central university was till May 25.

Interested students can apply for PG programmes at the university’s official website — admission.uod.ac.in.

This year, the university is conducting the admission process for 13,500 seats available across 82 postgraduate courses, including 120 seats each for BTech and 60 seats each for BA LLB and BBA LLB courses.

The admissions into varsity’s PG courses for the academic session 2024-25 will be primarily based on the scores obtained in the Common University Entrance Test - Postgraduate (CUET-PG) this year. Candidates who have obtained passing marks in the CUET-PG 2024 are eligible to register for admissions into the varsity’s PG courses.

As per a notification released by Delhi University earlier, students from general, OBCs (Other Backward Classes), and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) categories are required to pay a registration fee of Rs 250 for admissions into PG courses across all affiliated colleges. Students from Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Persons With Disabilities (PWD) categories are required to pay Rs 100.

Additionally, a fee of Rs 100 will be charged for those applying under the sports quota.