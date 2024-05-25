MP: Man held for raping seven girls after posing as woman college teacher

Today, Saturday, May 25, Madhya Pradesh (MP) police informed that a 30-year-old man has been arrested in Sidhi district for allegedly raping at least seven girls after posing as a woman college teacher. This was stated in a report by PTI.

The man also called them for completing documentation for scholarship funds and it may be noted that most of the survivors belong to tribal communities.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav ordered a probe by a special investigation team (SIT) into the case.

Three associates of the main accused Brajesh Prajapati have also been arrested, said Rewa Range Inspector General (IG) Mahendra Singh Sikarwar.

Prajapati summoned girl students while posing as a woman college teacher from a college at Tikari, and asked them to meet to complete documentation so that their scholarship funds could be released, the police official said.

To sound like a woman, he used an app to change his voice, the IG said. After the crime, he would snatch away the girl's mobile phone.

During the probe, police learnt that the culprit had marks of burns and injuries on his hands, and finally nabbed him with the help of the aforementioned description. While Prajapati confessed to raping seven girls, four girls have come forward to lodge complaints, IG Sikarwar said.

His associates Lavkush Prajapati, Rahul Prajapati and Sandeep Prajapati were also arrested and 16 mobile phones were recovered from them.

One of them was a college student and got the numbers of girls from a college WhatsApp group, the IG said.

The first case of rape, kidnapping, assault and robbery was registered on May 16 following an incident of May 13.

Another such case

Two more cases were registered on May 18 and May 23 over crimes that had taken place on May 4 and May 20, respectively.

Another FIR was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on May 19 over a crime that had taken place on April 15, police officials said.

Following directives from CM Yadav, IG Sikarwar constituted a nine-member SIT headed by the Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) of Kusmi, Roshni Singh Thakur which will submit its report in seven days, officials said.

"Those who commit such condemnable acts are enemies of society, strictest action will be taken against the accused. They will not be spared at any cost," the chief minister wrote on social media platform X.