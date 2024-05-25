Kerala minister lauds Artificial Intelligence training for teachers

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) practical training, provided by Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) for teachers in the state, will speed up Kerala's transformation into an AI knowledge hub, Law and Industries Minister P Rajeev said, today, Saturday, May 25. This was stated in a report by PTI.

The training was imparted in the run-up to the Generative AI Conclave to be held in Kochi in July, he said.

The minister said that providing such specialised training to 80,000 teachers simultaneously may be a first in the world and it is commendable that priority is being given to utilising AI responsibly and following the academic framework.

The three-day AI training, which was started by the Department of General Education, Kerala under the leadership of Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) in the first week of May, has been successfully completed by 16,500 teachers so far, an official statement said.

The training covers areas such as summarisation, image generation, prompt engineering, presentation-animation creation, evaluation, deepfake, and responsible AI.

The minister also released a short English video titled AIgnite, which conveys the experiences of teachers' AI training.

Media consultant Sunil Prabhakar and IBM representatives interacted with teachers, the statement added.