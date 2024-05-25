Jadavpur teachers' body asks Bengal gov't not to halt career advancement scheme for professors

Today, Saturday, May 25, the Jadavpur University Teachers' Association (JUTA) said that the promotion of professors under the Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) procedure, as per the University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines, should not be halted by the West Bengal Higher Education Department as academic assessment is an ongoing process. This was stated in a report by PTI.

JUTA general secretary Partha Pratim Roy told PTI that it's quite surprising that the state government recently issued an order to suspend CAS to comply with the election Model Code of Conduct (MCC), despite five phases of polls having already concluded.

"It's noteworthy that CAS is continuing for recruitment of teachers and other university officials in a few states during the same period, even though those states are also undergoing the electoral process," he said.

Roy also mentioned that JUTA had sent a letter to the higher education department on Thursday, May 23, urging the state authorities to rescind the order, which could disrupt the academic functioning of the university.

"If the order is not revoked, we will be forced to resort to non-cooperation," he added.

The All Bengal University Teachers' Association (ABUTA) also passed a resolution reflecting similar demands and urged the university executive council to address the issue.

A senior official from the higher education department clarified that since the Model Code of Conduct is currently in effect, the order will cease to be valid after June 4, the day election results are announced.

"No teaching or non-teaching staff will be adversely affected by the notice, and they will receive all the benefits under CAS," the official added.