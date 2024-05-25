INI CET results for July 2024 session are OUT NOW!; Details here

Today, Saturday, May 25, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, announced the results of the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) 2024, July session. This was stated in a report by Times Now.

Candidates who took this examination can now access their results for July 2024 by visiting the official website aiimsexams.ac.in.

As many as 45,360 candidates have successfully qualified in the examination which was conducted on May 19. The scores obtained in the INI CET 2024, will determine admission eligibility for various postgraduate programmes including MD (Doctor of Medicine), MS (Master of Science), DM (Doctor of Medicine, six years), MCh (Master of Surgery, six years) and MDS (Master of Dental Surgery).

These programmes are offered at INI institutes such as All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) Puducherry, Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) Chandigarh, National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) Bengaluru, and Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) Trivandrum.

In line with the official notice, the exam authority stated, "All candidates (including those who have not qualified) have been awarded percentile score based on their performance in INI—CET held on May 19, 2024. This can be viewed in "Mypage" on the official portal after login using the candidate ID and password."

AIIMS INICET January Result 2023: How to check

1) Visit the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in

2) After landing on the homepage, click on the "List of the qualified candidates in INI—CET July 2024 session"

3) A PDF will be shown on the screen

4) Check the AIIMS INICET January result 2023 and download the same

5) Take a printout for future reference

More importantly, candidates must take note that AIIMS INI CET July result 2024 will be published on the basis of information provided by the candidates in the online application for INI CET without any scrutiny regarding detailed eligibility, category, certificates, sponsorship certificates and so on, as applicable.