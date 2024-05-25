Himachal: All gov't, private schools shut in Kangra amid heat wave

Following heat wave conditions, all government and private schools will remain closed on May 25 in Indora, Fatehpur, Jawali, and Nurpur subdivisions of Kangra district, officials said on Friday, May 24, stated a report by PTI.

The intense heat wave conditions, which pose a risk to public health, are forecasted to continue for the coming days, the MeT (India Meteorological Department) office in Shimla had informed earlier, the officials said.

Deputy Commissioner, Kangra Hemraj Bairwa ordered the closure of all government and private schools on Saturday, May 25, in the sub-divisions of Indora, Fatehpur, Jawali, and Nurpur in district Kangra.

On Friday, Una was the hottest during the day recording a maximum temperature of 40.6 degrees Celsius while Kangra recorded a high of 35.2 degrees Celsius, as per the MeT office.

The MeT also issued a yellow warning of heat wave at isolated places in low hills till May 28.

The Deputy Commissioner of Una, Jatin Lalit had earlier ordered the closure of all government and private pre-primary and primary schools in the district on Friday and Saturday, May 24 and 25, and said that in the schools where examinations are scheduled, the exams would be held from 7 am to 11 am.

Instructions were also given to provide all facilities like drinking water, fans, coolers or air conditioning in the examination halls of schools.