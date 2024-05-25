Delhi school students who helped elderly, physically challenged reach polling booths share their experience

"They blessed me and thanked me," says 13-year-old Kamal who, along with his seniors from school, helped the elderly and physically challenged reach polling booths to cast their vote in the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi. This was stated in a report by PTI.

The Class VIII student was among the many volunteers from government schools deployed by the election authority at polling centres in the national capital to help voters.

Kamal, one of the youngest in the lot, was stationed at a centre in Uttam Nagar in the West Delhi constituency.

"They blessed me and thanked me as I provided them wheelchairs to reach the booth from the polling centre's gate," said Kamal, who underwent a one-day training held by officials recently on how to help the elderly and people with disabilities.

Rishi Kumar, another volunteer, said, like him, many of his classmates were also deployed at different polling centres.

Class XII students Rashmi and Ankit Ojha volunteering at polling centres at Mandir Marg and Pusp Vihar, respectively, said they performed their responsibilities and were proud to help.

In another polling centre in Matiala, Class XII students Harshita, Shivani and Silky Singh from the Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya felt "proud" to be on "election duty".

"We came at 6 am. My parents were happy to send me for this duty," Harshita said.