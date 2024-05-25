"Just come out & vote. It is our job to make a change," says first-time voter Miraya Vadra

Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's daughter Miraya, a first-time voter, cast the ballot along with her brother Raihan today, Saturday, May 25, and said youngsters should come out and vote for a change.

Accompanied by their parents, the two cast their votes at a booth on Lodhi Road in the New Delhi constituency, stated a report by PTI.

"My only message to the youth is to just come out and vote. It is our job to make a change so we need to come out and do it," Mirayra told PTI Videos.

Raihan Vadra, who had voted in a previous election too, expressed hope that everyone would come out to vote.

"It is hot here, but we get this chance every five years to directly effect a change and participate in democracy. So, everyone should come out and vote," he told PTI.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said people should come forward and vote for the change.

Her husband Robert Vadra also cast his vote and said, "We are expecting that people will make sure that Gathbandhan (INDIA bloc) wins."

A total of 1.52 crore voters — 82 lakh men, 69 lakh women and 1,228 third gender — are eligible to cast their votes at more than 13,000 polling booths across the seven constituencies of Delhi, officials said.

There are more than 2.52 lakh first-time voters this time.

The BJP won all the seven seats in Delhi in the 2014 and the 2019 elections and is aiming for a clean sweep for a third consecutive time.

Opposition INDIA bloc partners Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress are contesting the elections in Delhi under a four-three seat-share formula.

This is the first Lok Sabha election in Delhi in which AAP and the Congress have fielded joint candidates.