Badruka School of Management announces winners of BSM IGNITE business competition

Badruka School of Management (BSM), an institute of Badruka Educational Society, organised the third and final round of in-person presentations for BSM IGNITE, a business case competition, in Hyderabad. This was stated in a press release shared by the institution.

BSM IGNITE was initiated for young and aspiring business leaders as a platform to present their entrepreneurial ventures and receive feedback from industry experts, mentors, and academics. The event saw active participation from students and young entrepreneurs who presented innovative business ideas to address contemporary challenges.

Before this event, participants underwent two initial rounds: an entrepreneurship-themed quiz and the submission of an executive pitch video of their idea. The seven shortlisted teams were invited to the finale from across the length and breadth of the country.

On the judges' panel were Dr Prabhu Aggarwal, Director of BSM and former Vice-Chancellor of OP Jindal University; Ramesh Loganathan, Professor of Co-Innovation at Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIIT) Hyderabad and former Interim Chief Innovation Officer of Telangana; and Aditya Vuchi, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MediaMint. They provided insightful critiques and guidance, helping participants refine their business models and presentations.

“It was great to be a part of this competition and hear youngsters' ideas for solving issues at all levels. We need more such platforms to come up to enable students to express themselves. I am happy to see that Badruka School of Management has brought such a platform to Hyderabad,” stated Aditya Vuchi.

Participants expressed their excitement and gratitude for the opportunity to engage in such a dynamic and supportive environment.