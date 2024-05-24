Two students from Sikkim bag silver, bronze in India Skills competitions

Two students from humble backgrounds in Sikkim have bagged a silver and a bronze medal at this year's India Skills Competitions conducted by the Central government in New Delhi.

Radhika Chettri, a student of Bachelor of Science (BSc) Emergency Medical Technology in Medhavi Skills University (MSU) secured a silver while Krishna Kumari Mukhia, specialising in BSc Radiology and Imaging Technology in the same institution, earned a bronze at the India Skills competition, a statement said.

The India Skills competition was held in New Delhi on May 19.

The feat by the two students has enabled them to set up their candidature for the World Skills contest to be held in Lyon, France, it said.

MSU is the youngest university to secure medals at the competition and this was the first time Sikkim earned medals at the national competition.

Coming from humble backgrounds in Ben, South Sikkim, and Adarsh Goan, East Sikkim, respectively, these fourth-semester students from Medhavi Skills University's School of Healthcare have journeyed to the forefront of national recognition, after going through regional competitions.

The journey of Radhika and Krishna finished on top when MSU hosted the inaugural rounds of the India Skills Competition (Eastern Region) in the health and social care category in March this year.

The two students' achievements at India Skills 2024 "mark a significant milestone not only for MSU but also for Sikkim which was represented for the first time at the competition," MSU Founder and Chancellor Pravesh Dudani said in a statement.

"Medhavi Skills University would like to congratulate the achievers, their mentors and the entire Sikkimese community for this achievement which serves as a source of immense pride for Sikkim and the North East," he said.