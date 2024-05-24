Telangana: No enrollments in 1,213 gov't-run schools

Despite government claims of prioritising education, the school education system in Telangana faces critical issues — state-run schools are struggling with low enrolment and inadequate staffing.

As per information collated from the minutes of the Project Approval Board (PAB) meetings to discuss the implementation of the Samagra Shiksha scheme for 2024-25 in Telangana, there are 30,023 schools in the state, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Of these, 1,213 schools have zero enrollment while fewer than 50 students are enrolled in 13,364 (about 48.55%) schools in the state. Similarly, there is only one teacher in 5,821 schools.

In addition, the number of schools with an adverse Pupil Teacher Ratio (PTR) at the elementary level is 45.18%.

Observing this, the secretary of School Education and Literacy in the Ministry of Education suggested to the Telangana government that the state needs to ensure rationalisation of schools and ensure the required number of teachers in all schools, especially at the elementary level.

PAB approved Rs 1,907 crore

The PAB approved a budget of Rs 1,907.52 crore for implementation of Samagra Shiksha scheme in Telangana. Against this amount, the Union government will provide Rs 1,148.34 crore as its share. The state government’s share would be Rs 765.56 crore.

Meanwhile, the PAB identified that Rs 439.94 crore approved in previous years was not spent by Telangana.

Matter of concern

PAB observes pendency in completion of infrastructure facilities in state-run schools

Official data revealed vacancies of academic positions in the State Council of Educational Research (SCERT) and Training and District Institutes of Education and Training (DIETs), with 46.15% of posts vacant in SCERT and 67.83% in DIETs.