Lightning strike claims life of 20-year-old student in Udupi

A 20-year-old college student lost his life after being struck by lightning near Shirva Manibettu, as confirmed by the local police authorities today on May 24. This was stated in a report by PTI.

The victim, identified as Rakshit Poojary, met with an unfortunate demise during the late hours of May 23 as recounted by officials.

The incident unfolded during the night when Poojary was standing near the outdoor washroom of his residence when lightning struck him unexpectedly.

Despite immediate efforts to rush him to Kasturba Hospital in Manipal, Poojary succumbed to his injuries. Law enforcement officials have initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the tragic event.

Poojary, a resident of Totadamane in Shirva Manibettu, was a second-year Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA) student at MSRS College in Shirva.

Described by friends and family as a dedicated and diligent student, his untimely demise has left a void in the hearts of those who knew him.