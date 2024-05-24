Kanpur hit and run case 2023: Teen sent to juvenile home after mowing down 2 in father's car

Amid the nationwide outrage over the Porsche hit-and-run deaths and calls for justice for the two Information Technology (IT) professionals who lost their lives in the incident; Kanpur Police sent a minor son of a prominent doctor to a juvenile home after he allegedly rammed his father's car into persons, killing them in October 2023.

The police also initiated action against him in a separate hit-and-run case, in which the minor, who is yet to attain the legal age to drive, injured four people in the Barra area of Kanpur, stated a report by IANS.

According to sources, a probe was also initiated against a section of the local police over their alleged inaction in the case. It was alleged that the minor was allowed to roam free despite being prima facie involved in the two hit-and-run cases.

Briefing reporters, the Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) (Law and Order), Harish Chandra, said a departmental inquiry has been launched over the alleged delay in the filing of the chargesheet against the accused teen and acting against him.

"On October 27, 2023, a case was registered that a car was involved in a hit-and-run incident in which two persons lost their lives. The case was registered under IPC Section 304 A, and, further investigation determined that a minor was behind the wheel of the vehicle. The accused was detained and produced before the Juvenile Justice Board on May 21, this year. The Board committed him to a juvenile correctional centre," ACP Harish Chander said.

"Another hit-and-run case was registered against the same minor earlier. The father, too, was booked along with the accused. Action will be taken against the officers in charge of the previous case for not filing a chargesheet in the matter," the ACP said.