Headline: IT job opportunities surge in Hyderabad, Bengaluru amid nationwide slowdown

Job opportunities in the information technology sector in Bengaluru and Hyderabad witnessed a surge in April despite a nationwide decline of 3.6 per cent in overall IT job opportunities, stated a recent report released today on 24 May 2024.

According to data from Indeed, an employment portal, job postings in Hyderabad surged by 41.5 per cent, while Bengaluru saw a 24 per cent jump, underscoring the growing importance of these cities as prime destinations for IT professionals. The report, released by PTI, also noted a substantial rise among job seekers, with clicks in Hyderabad increasing by a whopping 161 per cent and by 80 per cent in Bengaluru.

Overall, there has been a decrease in IT job opportunities nationally, with job postings declining by 3.6 per cent. The data reflects a broader trend of tech companies concentrating their hiring efforts in these technology hubs, even as they remain cautious on a national scale due to the uncertain global economic climate.

“Software and IT positions seem to be highly sought after, not just by those currently working in the field but also by individuals seeking new career opportunities. Despite the layoffs, the appeal of IT jobs has only increased,” said Sashi Kumar, Head of Sales, Indeed India.

The report is based on data related to job postings and job clicks on the platform in April compared to that of the corresponding month in 2023.