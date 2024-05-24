Ensure well-being of Indian students in Kyrgyzstan: JK Students' Association to Minister Jaishankar

Today, Friday, May 24, a students' association of Jammu and Kashmir wrote to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and requested that "proactive measures" be taken immediately to ensure the well-being of the Indian students in Kyrgyzstan. This was stated in a report by PTI.

This comes days after mobs targeted the foreigners in the capital city of Bishkek triggering concerns about their safety.



Jammu and Kashmir Students Association, in its letter, also said that students from the Kashmir Valley studying there are "waiting to return to their homeland" after the incident.

They said that several Kashmiri students and their parents have "reached out to us, expressing their fear and anxiety following a series of troubling events".

The Indian students, particularly those from Kashmir in Kyrgyzstan's capital city, Bishkek, were "caught unaware of the mob violence" and are "desperate to return home", it said.

"We request that proactive measures be taken immediately to ensure the well-being of these students," it added.

The Indian Embassy had on May 23 also posted on X that the, "situation in and around Bishkek is normal and stable today. Flights to India are operational".

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Kyrgyz Republic today, May 24, said the situation in Bishkek "continues to remain calm".

"However, upon request of Indian medical students, the Embassy is working with Medical Universities in the Kyrgyz Republic to arrange for their transport to the nearest international airport to address their concerns," it posted on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter).

Ambassador Arun K Chatterjee had met the Indian medical students at International Higher School of Medicine (IHSM) in Bishkek on May 22 and as part of its outreach activity and a few embassy officials had also met with various Indian medical students at Royal Metropolitan University.