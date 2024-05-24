25-30% rise in Indian students heading to Philippines for medical education

Philippines is poised to see a significant 25-30 per cent rise in number of Indian students pursuing medical education in the country, stated a recent report by PTI.

This surge follows recent legislative amendments that now allow foreign students to practice medicine locally upon earning their Doctor of Medicine degree. A foreign education consultant detailed these changes today, Friday, May 24.

“The amendment is a landmark achievement, not only for Indian students but for all foreign medical students studying in the Philippines. It provides a clear pathway for our graduates to practice medicine locally or internationally,” said Kadwin Pillai, Director of Transworld Educare and Chairman of Kings International Medical Academy.

Pillai further emphasised the strategic advantages of the legislative changes, stating, “This change will strengthen the Philippines’ position as a leading destination for medical education in the Asia-Pacific region.”

This development also aligns with the National Medical Council’s (NMC) regulations in India, which require a valid practising license for graduates wishing to appear for the Indian screening test after studying abroad. This alignment is expected to further incentivise Indian students to choose the Philippines for their medical education.

Annually, approximately 2,000 Indian students enrol in medical programs in the Philippines, which is expected to grow by 25-30 per cent following high-quality education at competitive costs, with tuition fees significantly lower than those in the Western countries in Philippines, Pillai told PTI.

In India, a record 2.4 million students appeared for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (UG) this year. Of these, almost 20,000 Indian students go abroad for medical education. The top five countries that Indian students prefer to study medicine include Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, and Philippines.