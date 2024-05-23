Minister Bindu alleges Kerala Governor trying to 'saffronise' universities

Today, Thursday, May 23, Kerala Higher Education Minister R Bindu alleged that huge attempts were being made by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, as Chancellor of universities in the state, to "saffronise" the varsities. This was stated in a report by PTI.

The allegation by the minister was made while referring to the recent Kerala High Court order quashing the nominations made by Khan to the senate of the University of Kerala and directing him to select fresh nominees within six weeks.

Bindu welcomed the high court's decision and claimed that the students nominated by the chancellor did not have an outstanding academic record and neither did they excel in the fields of Arts, Science, Sports or Humanities.

"Instead, they were nominated as they were members of the ABVP (Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad)," she alleged. "There have been big attempts at saffronisation of the universities by the chancellor."

The minister said that many of Khan's interventions have resulted in "sullying" the higher education in the state. She further contended that there were court verdicts that proved that many of his interventions were not correct.

While quashing the nominations made by Khan, the court had observed that "there is no unbridled power vested with the chancellor while making the nominations in terms of the statutory provisions".

"Under such circumstances, the nominations made (by the chancellor) are to be interfered with and accordingly, they are quashed," the court had said.