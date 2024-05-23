Lok Sabha elections: Only 359 candidates have studied up to Class V, reveals report

In light of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, about 121 contesting candidates have declared themselves as illiterate. Following this, 359 have stated that they have studied up to Class V, according to an analysis of the reports shared by the poll rights body Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR). This was stated in a report by PTI.

The data shows how only 647 candidates stated that their education level is up to Class VIII. About 1,303 candidates have declared themselves as having passed Class XII and 1,502 candidates have a graduate degree.



There are 198 candidates with a doctorate, according to the analysis.

First phase

In the first phase of the elections, 639 candidates reported their educational qualifications as being between Class V to XII, while 836 candidates have qualifications of graduate level or higher.

Additionally, 36 candidates declared themselves as just literate, 26 as illiterate, and four did not disclose their educational qualifications

Second phase

During the second phase, 533 candidates declared their education levels as between Classes V to XII, while 574 candidates reported being graduates or higher.

About 37 candidates declared themselves as just literate, eight as illiterate, and three did not provide their educational qualifications.

Third and fourth phase

In the third phase, 639 candidates reported their educational qualifications as being between Classes V to XII, while 591 candidates declared themselves as graduates or higher.

A total number of 56 are literate, and 19 are illiterate, in the third phase, 30 candidates declared themselves as literate, and 26 were illiterate for the fourth phase.

Three candidates did not disclose their educational qualifications.

Fifth phase

In the fifth phase, 293 candidates reported their educational qualifications as being between Classes V to XII, while 349 declared themselves graduates or with higher degrees.

Around 20 candidates are just literate, and five are illiterate.



Two candidates did not disclose their educational qualifications.

Sixth and seventh phase

As many as 332 candidates declared their educational qualifications as between Classes V to XII, while 487 reported being graduates or higher for the sixth phase. On the other hand, 402 candidates reported their educational qualifications as being between Classes V to XII, while 430 declared themselves as graduates or higher for the seventh phase.

The elections are being conducted in seven phases from April 19 to June 1, with the vote counting scheduled for June 4. With five phases being completed, the sixth and seventh phases are set for May 25 and June 1, respectively.