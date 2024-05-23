IIIT Basara admission notification delay worries student community

The admission notification of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT) Basara, also known as IIIT Basara, the only engineering college for the underprivileged students in the state, has been delayed by the state government.

Usually, the notification is released in the last week of April or the first week of May. However, the admissions committee for the 2024-25 academic year is yet to be appointed, and it is unclear whether the previous committee will continue or a new one will be formed.

The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) results were released on April 30, and students who achieved a 10 Grade Point Average (GPA) are eagerly waiting for the notifications to be announced.

Sources said that applications for admissions have decreased due to various reasons, including student suicides.

Last year, around 25,000 applications were received. Further delays in the notification would reduce the number of applications even more, causing poor students to lose hope of gaining admission to pursue engineering.

Protests ensued

Over the past two years, students have protested against various issues on the campus. In response, the previous BRS government appointed V Venkat Ramanna as the in-charge Vice-Chancellor in 2022. However, sources allege that he has been visiting the college only as a guest from Hyderabad. Upon assuming his role, he changed the exam pattern for PUC one and two years from a semester system to year-end exams, similar to an intermediate college.

This change has negatively impacted the result of students, leading to suicides and some leaving the college.

Sources opine that if the previous semester system were reinstated, students would remain engaged in their studies and not have as much idle time.

The united Andhra Pradesh Congress government and its late Chief Minister YS Rajashekhar Reddy inaugurated the college in 2008 with 2,000 seats. Two years later, the seats were reduced to 1,000 for various reasons.

After the formation of Telangana state, the BRS government increased the seats by 500 in 2018, bringing the total to 1,500. Despite the increase in seats, the budget was not released, leading to student agitations. The present Congress government is considering whether to reduce or further increase the seats.

Student union leaders pointed out that the timely notification releases are crucial for the admissions of the underprivileged students. Families are also uncertain whether to send their children to IIIT or Intermediate college.

They have called for a regular vice-chancellor who operates from Basara, rather than a guest visiting from Hyderabad. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is aware of these issues, having visited the college during student protests as the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and gathered information on student problems.

They urge the government to regularise the contract faculty who have been working for years to ensure quality education for students. Furthermore, the state government is planning to increase the number of IIITs by two.