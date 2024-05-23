Delhi: Several colleges receive bomb threats via emails

Over a dozen colleges including Delhi University's (DU) Lady Sri Ram (LSR) College, Hansraj College and Ramjas College received bomb threat emails, today, Thursday, May 23, officials stated, a day after a similar threat sent alarm bells ringing in the North Block. This was stated in a report by PTI.

Delhi Fire Service (DFS) officials said they first received a call at 4.38 pm about the bomb threat at the LSR College and two fire tenders were pressed into service. Later, other colleges also made the call to the authorities. The local police, a bomb disposal squad, and a bomb detection team arrived at the LSR College along with a dog squad and conducted searches but nothing suspicious was found yet, the official said.

LSR Principal Suman Sharma told PTI the entire campus has been sanitised.

"We received the bomb threat email in the afternoon today. Immediately, the police were informed and they sent a bomb (disposal) squad. The search operation went on for two to three hours and the entire campus has been sanitised," Sharma said.

According to a police officer, along with LSR, over a dozen other colleges in Delhi received a similar kind of threat as the sender marked them in the cc of the email.

These colleges include:

- Hansraj College

- Gargi College

- Ramjas College

- Zakir Husain College

- Indraprastha College For Women

- Lady Irwin College

- Kirori Mal College

- Bhaskaracharya College

- Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College

- Sri Venkateswara College

- PGDAV College

Apart from DU colleges, Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University, the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA), among other state universities, also received the threat.

Seven Delhi hospitals and the Tihar Jail received bomb threats from the same Cyprus-based emailing service company on May 14.



The Delhi Police is conducting investigations into the email bomb threats.