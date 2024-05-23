CII School of Logistics, Amity to host MBA admission counselling in Coimbatore

The CII School of Logistics in partnership with Amity University announced the Master of Business Administration (MBA) counselling session 2024, slated for Friday, May 24. The event will commence at 9 am and will be hosted at the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Zonal Office, located at Elysium Central, Puliakulam, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. This was stated in a report from PTI.

This full-time two-year programme integrates core courses in Logistics and Supply Chain Management with subjects such as Data Analytics, Information Systems, e-Commerce, Omnichannel Retail, and Global Procurement.

Participants will engage with seasoned industry experts and faculty members, gaining invaluable insights into both global and domestic industry trends.

With campuses strategically situated in Noida-Delhi NCR, Mumbai, and Kolkata, the school boasts a stellar track record of 100% placement across all cohorts.

The MBA admission counselling session serves as a crucial platform for aspiring graduates from diverse backgrounds contemplating a career in Logistics and Supply Chain Management.

Event details

Date: May 24, 2024

Time: 9.00 am onwards

Venue: Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Zonal Office

Unit No: B - 3A - 1, II, Elysium Central, Main Road,

Oppositie Carmel Garden School, Ramalinga Chettyar Layout,

Puliakulam, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu 641045