Pondicherry University urged to release MBBS fourth-year results without any delay

Pondicherry State Students and Parents Welfare Association nudged the Pondicherry Central University to expedite the release of the fourth-year MBBS results for students of four medical colleges, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

In a memorandum addressed to the vice-chancellor, registrar, and controller of examinations at Pondicherry Central University, the association President V Bala alias Balasubramanian highlighted the concerning delay in the publication of final year MBBS results of:

- Indira Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute (IGMCRI)

- Sri Manakula Vinayagar Medical College (SMVC)

- Sri Venkateswara Medical College (SVMC)

- Pondicherry Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS)

The results of the exams, which concluded on March 27, 2024, are yet to be released, despite 55 days having passed since their completion.

The association pointed out the stark contrast in timelines with other medical institutions.

For instance, Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) Medical College managed to publish the results of their fourth year MBBS exams on January 29, just four days after completion, allowing students to commence their internships on February 1, 2024.

Similarly, Tamil Nadu MGR Medical University completed its final year MBBS examinations on May 16, 2024, and promptly released the results thereafter.

Delays poses significant challenges for the final year students, who are required to begin their internships promptly to be eligible for postgraduate entrance examinations held biannually by premier institutions like JIPMER, AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) and others.

The prolonged wait for results could hinder their ability to complete internships on schedule, thereby, impacting their future academic and professional opportunities, said Balasubramanian.

In light of these pressing concerns, the association has earnestly requested the Pondicherry Central University to prioritise the publication of the fourth year MBBS results without further delay, to safeguard the academic progression and career prospects of the students.