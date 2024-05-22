Kyrgyzstan violence: Three miscreants tried to enter int'l student hostel in Bishkek

Creating tension among the Telugu students, three unidentified locals attempted to enter the hostel where the international students are residing in Bishkek of Kyrgyzstan.

On Monday, May 20, the miscreants scaled the compound wall and tried to access the upper floors through a shed. A few students immediately informed the police, leading to the arrest of the intruders. They have been identified as thieves and not rioters, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

There are approximately 14,500 Indian students, nearly 2,000 of which are from AP, currently studying MBBS in Kyrgyzstan.

These students are experiencing heightened fear and uncertainty following recent violent clashes between international and local students. The situation has escalated to the point where local authorities have had to intervene and provide heavy police protection.

Tensions flared when a mob of local students reportedly attacked foreign students, leading to a severe altercation. The police were called to the scene and had to work diligently to restore order.

In response to these events, universities have taken precautionary measures, relocating students to secure accommodations within the hostel facilities. Additional forces of police has been deployed around the hostels to ensure the safety of the students.

Amid these incidents, two of the 21 medical colleges in Kyrgyzstan, which are far from the capital city, have declared holidays and started virtual classes. However, all the students and their parents are seeking evacuation.

The Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS) has reached out to local authorities via email, requesting evacuation and enhanced security for the students.

Speaking with The New Indian Express, APNRTS President Venkat S Medapati said that an email was sent to the Additional Secretary, Eurasia Division, Ministry of External Affairs, requesting information about the situation of Indian students in Kyrgyzstan and urging for their evacuation.

However, the APNRTS is yet to receive comprehensive information regarding the evacuation of these students. The New Indian Express received a video from the Telugu students, explained by Somesh of Regadi village in Amadalavalasa mandal, depicting the situation where three miscreants tried to enter their hostel.

APNRTS CEO P Hemalatha said they are in contact with nearly 50 Telugu students, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), and the Indian Embassy, gathering information and providing support. “We are closely monitoring the situation,” she said.

Hemalatha mentioned that they have hosted a Google Form on the official website to gather information about the AP student population, and students are sharing their details.

The CEO reassured that efforts are being made to bring clarity and resolution to the situation. She claimed that the current environment is under control but acknowledged the ongoing fear among the students.

The APNRTS and concerned authorities continue to monitor the safety of the students, working towards ensuring their secure return home.

Helpline

APNRTS

+91 863 2340678,

+91 85000 27678 (WhatsApp)

Email: info@apnrts.com helpline@apnrts.com

Embassy of India in Kyrgyzstan

0555710041