"Want my son to return safely": Parents of students in Bishkek worry

Parents of students from Madhya Pradesh studying in Kyrgyzstan have urged the Centre to ensure the safe return of their wards amid reports of fights between locals and foreigners in its capital Bishkek, stated a report by PTI.

As many as 15,000 students from India are reportedly studying in Kyrgyzstan.

Parents speak up

Talking to PTI today, Tuesday, May 21, Alka Solanki said her son Raj was a medical student in the Central Asian country.

"My son is scared because of what has happened in the country in the last two days. I only want my son to return home safely with other students. I have spoken to my son, and students are not permitted to go outside. They are scared," she said.

Chen Singh Choudhary, whose son Yogesh is studying MBBS, claimed there was a fight between locals and some students from Egypt over an eve-teasing incident, following which locals started attacking students from foreign countries.

"We request Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to ensure the safe return of the students," he said.

On May 18, India asked its students in Bishkek to stay indoors after fights were reported between some locals and foreigners.

"My son and other students are scared because of the situation in Bishkek. I want my son to return home safely," said Leena Sarathe, whose son Ravi is a third-year medical student.

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had advised Indian students to stay in regular touch with the Indian embassy.

The Indian embassy in Kyrgyzstan said it was in touch with students, and the situation is calm.