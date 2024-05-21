UP: Three teens booked for raping, thrashing 10-year-old boy

Three teens from Uttar Pradesh have been charged with raping and beating up a 10-year-old child who was herding buffaloes in Shahjahanpur city in the state today, Tuesday, May 21.



An FIR has been filed under IPC sections 377 (unnatural offences) and 323 (voluntarily causing pain), as well as the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.



According to IANS, the child returned home on Saturday, May 18, with a broken hand but didn't tell his family about the alleged rape.



During treatment, he complained of terrible pain and finally admitted the truth after his grandfather questioned him.



The family eventually contacted the police and filed a First Information Report (FIR).



According to Ashok Kumar Meena, Senior Superintendent of Police of Shahjahanpur, all three suspects identified in the FIR are minors.



“They have been traced and we are taking necessary action and will send them to juvenile homes. The survivor’s statement has been recorded and the investigation will be completed soon,” he said.



He further added that Saumya Pandey, the Circle Officer (City) is investigating the case.



Another incident in UP

In a similar incident, a ten-year-old boy was kidnapped for ransom and killed in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh yesterday, May 20.



The boy was found dead in the Handia area of the town.

Upon their arrest and interrogation, the culprits revealed that while they did kidnap the boy for ransom, they ended up killing him and getting rid of the body out of fear of being found out.