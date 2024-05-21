Telangana CM enquires about Indian students' safety in Bishkek

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday, May 20, enquired about the incidents in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, and he was told that all Indian students were safe, while the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to take strong steps to protect Indian students.

After the CM asked about the developments in Bishkek, senior officials contacted the Indian Ambassador in Bishkek, Arun Kumar Chatterjee, and collected the details, the CM's Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) said on X.

"The top officials contacted the Indian Ambassador in Bishkek, Arun Kumar Chatterjee, and collected the details. They assured all Indian students that they are safe and that the embassy helpline is fully operational to respond to any emergency," he said.

"Currently, exams are underway for the students. All Indian students are in preparation mode. It was confirmed that no Indian student was seriously injured or hospitalised in the incident, and many social media posts were found to be untrue," the CPRO said.

Owaisi urges

In a post on social media platform X, Owaisi urged that arrangements be made for the return of the Indian students if the situation does not improve, pointing out that Indian students have been staying indoors to protect themselves and some haven't therefore had access to food for several days.

"Some locals in #Kyrgyzstan have been violently targeting Indian students. A student reached out to me saying that they have not eaten for the last five days. @drsjaishankar, please take strong steps to protect our people there. Arrangements must be made for their return if the situation does not improve," Owaisi said.

On May 18, India asked its students in Bishkek to stay indoors after the Kyrgyz capital city reported fights between some locals and foreigners.

The Indian embassy in the Central Asian country said it is in touch with the Indian students and the situation is "calm" now.