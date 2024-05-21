Punjab heatwave: Holidays for schools begin today, May 21

The Punjab government on Monday, May 20, announced summer holidays in all government, aided and private schools from May 21 to June 30 amid severe heatwave conditions.

Several areas in Punjab and Haryana are witnessing maximum temperatures in the 43-45 degrees Celsius range, stated a report by PTI.

In its order, the Education Department said keeping in mind the warning issued by the weather office regarding heatwave conditions and the health of children, holidays are being declared in Punjab's schools — government, aided and private.

On Saturday, May 18, the department changed the school timing to keep classes open from 7 am till noon.

This order was to be enforced till May 31.

Elsewhere...

The Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration on Monday, May 20, announced summer vacations for students of Classes IX to XII across all schools in Noida and Greater Noida amid severe heatwave conditions, stated a report by PTI.

Summer holidays for students in Classes up to VIII have already been declared in the district.

"In view of the scorching heat and heat wave, and as per the instructions of the district magistrate, classes for students from 9 to 12 will remain completely closed in all secondary/senior secondary schools of CBSE/CISCE/IB and other boards till further orders," District Inspector of Schools Dharmveer Singh said in an order.