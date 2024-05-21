Demand for skilled blue-collar workers from India goes up by 25% in UAE, says report

The demand for qualified blue-collar workers from India increased by 25 per cent in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) between May 2023 and April 2024, compared to the same time the previous year, particularly in areas such as technology, healthcare, and construction, according to a report released today, Tuesday, May 21.



According to a survey from blue-collar worker marketplace Huntr, demand for qualified blue-collar workers from India increased by 25% between May 2023 and April 2024, compared to the same time the previous year, stated a report by PTI.



In terms of job responsibilities, demand for electricians, plumbers, and technicians has increased by about 20-25 per cent in the last year, it said.



However, the demand for non-skilled workers has increased only slightly, by about between 10 and 15 per cent resulting in a 10 per cent decline in non-skilled workforce migration, according to the report.



The Huntr research is based on quantitative surveys and qualitative interviews with 1,00,000 blue workers who enrolled on the platform between May 2023 and April 2024, compared to the same period the prior year.

It went on to say that the UAE's flourishing industries, including technology, healthcare, construction, manufacturing, and logistics, are driving up demand for competent Indian blue-collar workers.



The UAE's ambitious infrastructure projects, rising urbanisation, and adoption of cutting-edge technologies across numerous sectors have all contributed to this demand, according to the report.



Non-skilled workers in the UAE are actively seeking upskilling possibilities through government initiatives such as the National Qualification Authority (NQA), Vocational Education and Training (VET) programmes, and the NAFIS programme, according to the statement.



According to the report, Indian states such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh are becoming key suppliers to the UAE's skilled migrant labour.

"Beyond the numbers, this trend signifies a mutually beneficial exchange between India and the UAE. The skilled Indian diaspora is not only supporting the UAE's visionary growth plans but also gaining invaluable experience and exposure to modern technologies and practices," Huntr CEO Samuel Joy said.

As these workers gain new skills and information, they contribute to the growth of their home regions when they return, and this exchange of expertise promotes innovation, entrepreneurship, and long-term economic progress for both countries, he noted.