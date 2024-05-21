CBI officer, 12 others arrested for taking bribes from MP nursing colleges

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested 13 people, including one of its own inspectors, for giving favourable inspection reports to nursing colleges in Madhya Pradesh in exchange for bribes collected through conduits, officials said Monday, May 20, stated a report by PTI.

The action was initiated when an internal vigilance of the CBI received inputs that its officers were involved in alleged corruption taking place in the teams constituted on the orders of the Madhya Pradesh High Court for conducting state-wide inspections to ascertain whether the colleges were following the laid down norms and standards for nursing colleges in respect to infrastructural facilities and faculty.

The CBI had constituted seven core teams and three to four support teams comprising officials from the agency, those nominated by nursing colleges in the state and patwaris, in compliance with directions of the high court to conduct the inspections, the central agency said in a statement in New Delhi.

"During monitoring of inspections being carried out by various teams, officials of one of the support teams, including Rahul Raj, Inspector, CBI were found to be indulging in corrupt activities. It was observed that they were giving favourable inspection reports in lieu of bribes collected through conduits," a CBI spokesperson said.

The internal vigilance of the CBI immediately swung into action and registered an FIR against 23 people, including Raj, three other CBI officials and conduits/touts.

Raj was caught red-handed while accepting illegal gratification of Rs 10 lakh from one Anil Bhaskaran and his wife Suma Anil, the official said.

The arrest was followed by searches at 31 locations in Bhopal, Indore, Ratlam and Jaipur which resulted in the seizure of over Rs 2.33 crore in cash, four gold bars, 36 digital devices and over 150 incriminating documents, the CBI said.

The crackdown resulted in the arrest of 13 accused people, including Raj, an inspector of MP Police on attachment with the CBI Sushil Kumar Majoka, touts Om Goswami, Ravi Bhadoria and Jugal Kishore, and three women so far.

"The case registered by the CBI reinforces its zero-tolerance policy towards corruption and shows that CBI does not spare its own officials if found deviating from core values of the organisation," the spokesperson said.

All of the arrested accused have been remanded to CBI custody till May 29, it said.

The agency has also initiated administrative action against the erring officials, it said.