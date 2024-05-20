UP: Minor boy kidnapped & killed; two arrested

A ten-year-old boy was kidnapped and murdered for ransom in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, officials reported today, Monday, May 20.



The boy's body was discovered in the Handia area on Sunday, May 19, reports IANS.



Two people have been detained in connection with this case, one of whom is the victim's neighbour. They confessed to kidnapping and killing the boy for ransom, according to authorities.



Ansh, Anmol Kumar's son and an Industrial Training Institute (ITI) employee, went missing on Friday evening, May 18. After the family was unable to locate him, his mother, Jyoti, filed an abduction complaint with the Kydganj police station.



Police arrested their neighbour Pammi and his companion Shani after reviewing CCTV footage. According to their confession, authorities discovered Ansh's body on May 19 in an isolated site in the Handia area. The body has been sent for an autopsy.



Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Rajiv Yadav stated that two people have been arrested in this regard. Pammi, one of the accused, is the victim's neighbour, and Shani lives in the Sarai Mamrez area.



The primary interrogation from them reveals that they kidnapped the boy for money. They did, however, kill him and dump his body in Handia, fearing that they would be found. The ACP also stated that the duo is being questioned further in this matter.