Kyrgyzstan: Embassy says Indian students "safe" as situation in Bishkek normal

The Indian Embassy in Bishkek said on Sunday, May 19, that the situation there is normal now and the Indian students are safe.

In a post on social media platform X, the Embassy wrote, "Situation in Bishkek is normal. All Indian students are safe."

"They are requested to continue to follow the guidelines prescribed by authorities in the Kyrgyz Republic. In case of any issue, students can contact the Embassy at 0555710041," it added, stated a report in ANI.

Pakistan embassy takes to social media too

Reportedly, there were several incidents in Bishkek since Friday evening, May 17, the Pakistan embassy in Kyrgyzstan said in a social media post, adding that the situation heated up.

"There have been a number of incidents of mob violence against foreign students in Bishkek since last evening. According to the Kyrgyz press, the matter boiled over yesterday due to sharing online of videos of a fight between Kyrgyz students and medical students from Egypt on May 13," the Pakistan embassy in Kyrgyzstan stated earlier.

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Kyrgyzstan had then advised the Indian students to stay indoors and to get in touch with the Indian embassy. The Indian embassy also shared a helpline contact number for the students.

"We are in touch with our students. The situation is presently calm but students are advised to stay indoors for the moment and get in touch with the Embassy in case of any issue. Our 24x7 contact number is 0555710041," the Indian embassy in Kyrgyzstan posted on X previously.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, too had said on Saturday, May 19, emphasised that they are monitoring the welfare of Indian students in Bishkek.

"Monitoring the welfare of Indian students in Bishkek. Situation is reportedly calm now. Strongly advise students to stay in regular touch with the Embassy," he said.