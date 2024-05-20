Delhi poll body's Sankalp Patra loops in children to encourage parents to vote

The Delhi poll body's initiative to boost electoral participation has witnessed nearly 16 lakh signed commitments pledging to vote in the general elections, it said on Sunday, May 19, stated a report by PTI.

Launched recently, the Sankalp Patra initiative has been spearheaded by the Chief Electoral Officer's (CEO) Office and targeted schools under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the New Delhi Municipal Council.

"The Sankalp Patra, a pledge form, was distributed to students who, in turn, brought those to their parents to sign, committing to vote," the poll body said in a statement.

The statement said the initiative witnessed an overwhelming response from parents across public schools.

"As of now, nearly 16 lakh signed commitments have been collected, pledging participation in the upcoming elections on May 25," the poll body said.

The approach capitalised on the influential role of children in motivating civic engagement within their families.

Praising the initiative, Delhi CEO P Krishnamurthy highlighted the pivotal role of academic institutions in nurturing a culture of democratic participation from a young age.

As Delhi prepares for the elections, the initiative aims to boost voter turnout and instil civic duty in students by involving them in the democratic process, the statement added.

The national capital's seven Lok Sabha seats go to the polls on May 25.