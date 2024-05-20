BCCI lays foundation stone for indoor cricket academies in six North-Eastern states

The Indian Cricket Board, formerly known as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), laid the groundwork for indoor cricket training academies in six North-Eastern states, primarily for assisting the region's aspiring cricketers. This happened today, Monday, May 20.

According to PTI, the indoor cricket academies will accommodate players from Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Sikkim, with locations in Shillong, Itanagar, Kohima, Aizawl, Imphal, and Gangtok.



"Honoured to have laid the foundation stone for BCCI's upcoming state-of-the-art indoor training facilities in the North-East," Jay Shah, Secretary of BCCI posted on X, formerly Twitter.