BCCI lays foundation stone for indoor cricket academies in six North-Eastern states

The Indian Cricket Board, formerly known as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), laid the groundwork for indoor cricket training academies in six North-Eastern states, primarily for assisting the region's aspiring cricketers. This happened today, Monday, May 20.
According to PTI, the indoor cricket academies will accommodate players from Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Sikkim, with locations in Shillong, Itanagar, Kohima, Aizawl, Imphal, and Gangtok.
"Honoured to have laid the foundation stone for BCCI's upcoming state-of-the-art indoor training facilities in the North-East," Jay Shah, Secretary of BCCI posted on X, formerly Twitter.
During the monsoon season earlier, cricketers from these states had to visit training facilities in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai, or Ahmedabad.
The BCCI has also formed the North-East Cricket Development Committee, which is led by Avishek Dalmiya, President of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB).
"Our cricketers from six states — Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Sikkim — will soon benefit from world-class indoor nets, indoor swimming pools and fitness centres for year-round training options," Shah wrote.
"This, along with the launch of the new pavilion in Mizoram, are big steps towards our vision to enhance cricket infrastructure in the region, exciting times ahead," he added.
Meanwhile, the BCCI is already in the process of developing a new National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru with expanded area and facilities.