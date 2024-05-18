SC asks Manipur to pay Rs 3K to Civil Services aspirants for travelling outside to take UPSC exam

In a rare order, the Supreme Court on Monday, May 13, directed the Manipur government to pay Rs 3,000 per day to Civil Services aspirants from its violence-hit hill districts to travel outside the state to appear in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination on May 26.

In a special hearing at 6.50 pm, a bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra took note of the grievances of the Civil Services aspirants from hill districts of the state who have opted for examination centres outside Manipur over safety concerns.

"The persons who are presently residing in hill districts and applied for the UPSC examination shall be paid Rs 3,000 per day per candidate so as to enable such candidates to travel outside the state to attend the examination. Any candidate desirous of obtaining this benefit should indicate the nodal officer where they are currently staying on the email address as provided in this order," it said.

The top court was hearing a plea on behalf of 140 students seeking transfer of examination centres outside Manipur.

During the proceedings, it transpired that the state government was asked by the high court to give Rs 1,500 to those who have opted for an examination centre outside Manipur.

"While it was not practical to arrange transport for others, the allowance was increased from 1,500. We are of view that the quantum ordered by HC is increased to Rs 3,000," the CJI said and disposed of the plea.

Before this...

Earlier on March 29, the UPSC had told the Delhi High Court that it will permit candidates from the hill districts of Manipur who have opted for Imphal as their examination centre to change it and that the state government will facilitate their travel.

The commission had said such aspirants can choose any of the centres in Aizawl, Mizoram; Kohima, Nagaland; Shillong, Meghalaya; Dispur, Assam; Jorhat, Assam; Kolkata, West Bengal; and Delhi by making a request for change of examination centre between April 8 and 19 through an e-mail.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) had said that since the Manipur government has expressed its inability to open examination centres in Churachandpur and Kangpokpi, it was not feasible to open and operate examination venues there for the UPSC examination.

The clash

Manipur plunged into violence in May 2023 over a high court order directing the state government to consider including the non-tribal Meitei community in the list of Scheduled Tribes (STs).

This order led to rampant ethnic clashes.

More than 160 people have been killed and several hundred injured since the ethnic violence first broke out in the state on May 3 when a Tribal Solidarity March was organised in the hill districts to protest against the majority Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.