Mumbai: Man arrested for raping 24-year-old woman on pretext of offering job

A man has been arrested for allegedly raping a 24-year-old woman on the pretext of offering a job to her, police said today, Saturday, May 18, stated a report by ANI.

The incident took place in an area under Worli police station in Mumbai and the arrested accused has been identified as Joseph James (age 50).

According to Worli Police, the survivor, a woman resident of Thane, who was looking for a job, had sought help from one of her male friends. The survivor woman's friend gave her the mobile number of a person named Joseph and advised her to contact him.

On Thursday evening, May 16, the survivor's friend called and told her that Joseph wanted her to meet in Khar. The survivor immediately took a taxi to Khar, where her friend and Joseph joined the survivor.

Later, the trio went to a hotel, and drank alcohol, around midnight, they left for their homes.

Further the survivor told the police that while on her way to Khar station, Joseph offered to drop her at the station, however, he did not take her to the station, claiming that no trains would be available by this time and she should sleep in his car.

The survivor told the police that at around 3 am in the morning, when she was sleeping in his car, Joseph started molesting her. When she protested, he forcibly removed her clothes and raped her.

The survivor also alleged that Joseph threatened her and asked her not to talk about the incident to anyone.

However, the survivor narrated the entire incident to her lawyer friend who asked her to immediately file a complaint, after which she reached the nearest police station and filed a complaint.

On the survivor's complaint, Worli police registered a case and arrested the accused.