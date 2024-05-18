MSDE lays out framework for development of trainers in skilling ecosystem

As Viksit Bharat 2047 envisions a completely developed nation by the 100th year of India’s independence, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) aims to foster a dynamic workforce in an ever-evolving economy.

To cater to this, the ministry has laid out a roadmap where trainers from short-term and long-term skilling ecosystems will be equipped with the right skills and technology to help learners participate in the future market, stated a press release from MSDE.

The MSDE’s partner, Future Right Skills Network (FRSN) has drafted the Trainer Development Strategy for the Skilling Ecosystem which lays out a framework and guidelines for the development of the 21st century educator. It recommends that trainers integrate digital blended content into classroom learning using digital tools and resources.

The drafting of the trainer development strategy has been facilitated by Quest Alliance and supported by FRSN, a collaboration between Accenture, Cisco, JP Morgan, and SAP. The initiative aims to enhance the quality and effectiveness of nationwide trainers across sectors for long-term skilling.

Additionally, the mentioned strategies will address the gaps in staffing and training capacity; shortage of qualified trainers in the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) sector which impacts the quality and effectiveness of skill development programmes; and reduce attrition of qualified trainers due to irregular employment, limited career advancement opportunities, and low-pay.

Moreover, the document also gives strategies to improve the efficiency of existing trainers through recognition, performance evaluation, motivation, and up-skilling.

Shri Atul Kumar Tiwari, Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship said, “The Trainer Development Strategy for the Skilling Ecosystem, framework and guidelines, is a testament of the collaborative efforts of the government, industry and academia which will pave the way for stronger skilling ecosystem with a holistic approach to trainer development."