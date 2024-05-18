'Four is a pattern', 'Say NO to PES': Protest in Bengaluru against PES University

Today, Saturday, May 18, on a cloudy morning in Bengaluru, about 80-90 people gathered at the city’s Freedom Park, to protest against the most recent case of suicide reported from the PES University.

The protest gathering was led by the activist and social worker Dushyant Dubey, who is also known as St Broseph, and members of his organisation St Broseph’s Army, and attended by activists, students as well as parents.

Dubey addressed the protestors, urging each to raise their voice against the PES administration and their inaction against the faculty members despite four cases of suicides being reported in the last ten months.

The protest started at 10 am on Saturday, May 18 at Freedom Park, located in central Bengaluru, and concluded at 1 pm. The protestors were seen holding placards with slogans like 'Four is a pattern', ‘Say no to PES’, and ‘Criminalise Student Harassment’.