CM Stalin to felicitate headmasters of schools which registered 100% pass in SSLC, Plus Two exams

The Government of Tamil Nadu will honour headmasters of those 1,761 government high schools and higher secondary schools which recorded 100% pass percentage in the public examinations for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and their higher secondary courses this year, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The event in Chennai will be chaired by Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin who will also felicitate the students who have scored a centum in Tamil.

The press release also informed that for the first time the headmasters of government schools are being felicitated for ensuring 100% pass in the public exams.

In Tamil Nadu, 94.56% of students passed the Plus Two Examinations this year while the pass percentage in government schools stands at 91.02%.

Similarly, 91.55% of students have passed the SSLC examination and in government schools, the pass percentage stood at 87.90%.

In all, 397 higher secondary schools and 1,364 high schools have recorded 100% pass and this is a massive achievement in the history of the school education department of the Tamil Nadu government, the release added.

The release also said the CM has been evincing keen interest in the growth of the school education department and has been implementing many schemes for the students which include:

- CM's Breakfast Scheme

- Pudumai Penn Scheme

- Prof K Anbazhagan School Development Scheme

- Naan Mudhalvan Scheme

- Thamizh Kavau Thittam

- The scheme to bear the educational expenses incurred for pursuing higher education for the students who join the colleges under 7.5% reservation

The CM has already greeted the 28,601 students pursuing higher studies last year under the 7.5% reservation scheme.