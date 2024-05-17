UP: Police Recruitment board issues clarification on exam dates, flags fake news

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has issued a clarification regarding the fake information circulating on social media about the reconductition of the UP Police Constable Recruitment examination 2023.

“A purported notification regarding the conduct of UP Police constable recruitment examination 2023 is circulating on social media, claiming the exam date as 29th and 30th June. UPPRPB makes it abundantly clear that this information is fake and no such dates have been declared by the board. Any information regarding the examination will be published only on the website and official Twitter handle of the board,” a notice posted by the UPPRPB on their official X handle today, May 17, read.

It further added that legal action is being taken against miscreants for circulating fake information.

The said recruitment exam, which was conducted on February 17, 2024, was later cancelled by the state government after instances of paper leak surfaced.

The Uttar Pradesh government, in February 2024, added that a re-examination will be held in the next six months. This decision came after thousands of candidates who appeared for the exam demanded a re-examination.

However, so far, any official dates are yet to be declared by the state government for the reconduct of the exam.