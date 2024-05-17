UP: Man gets 30 years in jail for raping five-year-old girl

The special judge Prakash Chand Shukla of a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) court in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district has sentenced a 24-year-old man to 30 years of rigorous imprisonment, after finding him guilty of raping a five-year-old girl in November 2021, stated a report by PTI.

The court also slapped a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the convict, Rs 80,000 of which will be given to the survivor, said Additional District Government Counsel (ADGC) Yogendra Singh.

According to Singh, a woman from the Mandavali area in Bijnor had lodged a complaint that her daughter was on her way to a madrasa when the accused lured her with candies and raped her on November 6, 2021.

The child somehow managed to reach home and informed her parents.

“Based on the parents’ complaint, police registered a case under IPC section 376ab (Whoever commits rape on a woman under 12 years of age shall be punished with rigorous imprisonment) and relevant sections of the POCSO Act against the accused,” said the ADGC in the judgement on Thursday, May 16.

Also...

A temporary music teacher in Gujarat's Jamnagar district is facing allegations of molesting two students, according to the district police on Tuesday, May 13, reported PTI.



The incident reportedly took place at a school located in Balachadi village, as told by an official, and a case has been registered against the perpetrator.

"Following the principal's complaint, we have filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Dangi under section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, along with pertinent provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO)," Inspector DL Zala of Jodia police station stated.