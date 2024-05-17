UK Education Fair to bring 70+ university representatives to 10 cities. Here's how you can register

SI-UK India, a United Kingdom (UK)-based international education consultant company, today, Friday, May 17, announced a UK Education Fair in India. Scheduled to be held in ten Indian cities, the fair will kick-start in Chennai and conclude in Mumbai.

For several years, SI-UK India has been curating UK education fairs nationwide. This year, representatives from over 70 esteemed UK universities such as University College London, University of Saint Andrews, King's College London, University of Manchester, University of Nottingham, University of Birmingham, and many more will be seen under one roof at the fair.

Students can delve into comprehensive details about their academic offerings.

The fair aims to offer students a one-of-a-kind chance to explore a diverse range of educational opportunities available in the UK. By providing direct interaction with university officials from the UK, it enables students to gain knowledge about the different fields and academic programmes they wish to pursue.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to interact with scholarship providers and admissions consultants, creating important relationships and opening doors for future academic endeavours.

Lakshmi Iyer, Managing Director, SI-UK India said, “We are dedicated to equipping students with the necessary knowledge, skills and direction they need to find their way to academic success outside India."

Students can book a free session by visiting https://india.studyin-uk.com/events/ to interact with SI-UK experts and institution representatives.

Here is the schedule: