Tirunelveli, TN: Two medicos suspended for allegedly ragging juniors

Two students of a medical college in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu, were suspended on Thursday, May 16, allegedly for ragging their juniors on the college premises, an official at the college said, stated a report by PTI.

The two were fourth year MBBS students and they had purportedly ragged first year students.

This led to a clash between two groups of students and stones were allegedly pelted at the hostel warden's car parked in front of the hostel.

Following the incidents, the college dean suspended two fourth-year MBBS students.

Recently...

It may be recalled that on April 24, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) organised a core committee with stakeholders of the medical community to discuss the current existing issues and challenges related to the rights of patients and doctors in India. Ragging was also discussed.

Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), United Doctors Front Association (UDFA), medical experts and others participated in the meeting which was held from 10.30 to 3 pm at Manav Adhikar Bhawan, INA, Delhi.

“The official initiated discussions about anti-ragging committees in all institutions. I suggested to make professors of one institute to head the anti-ragging committee of any other institute than its own to ensure the judgement is unbiased,” Dr Rohan Krishnan, Chairman of FAIMA, added stating that if the institute's own staff are presiding the anti-ragging committee, there is fear of favouritism for professors.