National Indian Students and Alumni Union UK to host ASK NISAU online for Indian students aspiring to UK

The National Indian Students and Alumni Union UK (NISAU UK) will be hosting its ASK NISAU session for Indian students.

ASK NISAU is an event designed to guide and support Indian students considering higher education in the UK, informed a press release from the students' union.

Taking place online tomorrow May 18, 2024, at 6.30 pm IST, this pivotal event aims to address the critical needs and concerns of students ahead of the crucial September 2024 intake period.

At a time when misinformation caused by unscrupulous actors and uncertainty caused by constantly changing policy and rhetoric has led to a rise in the concerns and confusion Indian students are facing, NISAU will be helping Indian students by providing them first-hand insights and expert guidance on a variety of crucial topics, including post study work visa, employability strategies, adaptation to the UK education system, financial planning, dedicated UK-India scholarships, and networking opportunities.

This interactive forum is one of its kind, dedicated to empowering Indian students with the knowledge and tools necessary to thrive in the UK’s academic, professional and cultural landscape. It covers the complete student ecosystem. It is conducted live and is free of charge.

Event highlights include:

· Post Study Work Visa: Students will understand what is happening with the Graduate Route, and secure valuable advice on how they might approach their decision to study in the UK amidst uncertainty in the immigration regime

· Peer-to-peer insights: Engage with current students and alumni to learn from first-hand lived experiences

· Domain expertise: From India’s largest education loan provider, HDFC Credila to Student Accommodation specialist University Living, State Bank of India’s YONO App experts to Employability expert Leap Beyond – students will engage with subject matter experts to develop critical knowledge on these matters

· Networking: Incoming students will meet and connect with alumni and peers who have successfully navigated the journey they are embarking on

Students should register free of charge at https://asknisau2024.eventbrite.co.uk.

For additional information, students can contact Anu at team@nisu.org.uk.