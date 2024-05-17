Mizoram: Class XII Board exams results to be declared on May 21

The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE), today, Friday, May 17, announced that the Class XII Board examination results will be announced on Tuesday, May 21, as reported by PTI.

The results of the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate exam will be declared at 12 pm on Tuesday, May 21, an official statement by the state board said.

The MBSE had registered a pass percentage of 78.66 in the Class XII exams in 2023. Boys had outshone girls last year, with a pass percentage of 79.89 per cent against 77.67 per cent scored by girls, officials said.

The board announced results for Class X Board exams this week on Tuesday, May 14 via the official website of the board at mbse.edu.in.

In the Class XBoard examination results 2024, boys recorded a pass percentage of 74.38 per cent while 72.48 per cent of the girls qualified for the exams.

Over 74 schools registered a hundred per cent pass rate this year. Among Class X students, 106 students will be appearing for a compartment test in the month of June 2024.

This year, the MBSE Class X Board exams were conducted from February 26 to March 15 while Class XII exams were held between February 28 and March 28 in the state.