IIT Ropar, Masai School, NSDC jointly launch programme in AI, ML

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Ropar in collaboration with Masai School and the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) has introduced a jointly certified minor programme in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), stated a report by IANS.

This initiative was started keeping in mind the increasing demand for skilled individuals in emerging technologies in the country.

The course includes seven modules —

- Fundamentals of prompt engineering

- Introduction to machine learning

- Data handling and processing

- Neural networks and deep learning

- Natural language processing (NLP)

- Functioning of large language models (LLMs)

- Capstone project

"Integrating AI into our curriculum underscores our commitment to equipping students with cutting-edge competencies that are highly sought after in today's job market," said Atul Kumar Tiwari, Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE).

The course is meticulously crafted to equip learners with the skills, knowledge, and industry exposure necessary to thrive in the rapidly evolving tech landscape, said the stakeholders.

"The minor programme in AI and ML epitomises our dedication to providing students with a holistic educational experience, blending academic rigour with hands-on application," said Rajeev Ahuja Director, IIT Ropar.

Driven by talent growth, the AI market in India is projected to grow at 31.5 per cent CAGR (compound annual growth rate) to reach $5.1 billion by 2027, IANS added.

"We are not just transforming education; we're sculpting a new paradigm in skill-based learning, sculpting a dynamic talent pool primed for global success," said Prateek Shukla, Co-Founder, and CEO of Masai School.