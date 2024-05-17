Chennai: Upset over loss in online rummy, physiotherapy student dies by suicide

M Dhanush, a third-year physiotherapy student at a private college, lost money in online rummy and died allegedly by suicide on Wednesday afternoon, May 15, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

Dhanush died at his house in Korukkupet, Chennai, Tamil Nadu, where he was living with his parents and sister.

As per a complaint filed by his father S Munusamy, Dhanush asked his father for Rs 24,000 on Wednesday, May 16, and claimed that this was for running an online business. Munusamy, who earns a living as a lorry tinkering mechanic, told him that he did not have that kind of money, but sent him Rs 4,000 by UPI immediately.

A few hours later, when Dhanush did not respond to calls, Munusamy went up to the first floor of the house and found that the boy had taken the extreme step.

Based on a preliminary inquiry, police said Dhanush had suffered heavy loss while playing online rummy.

Suicide helplines

If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or having suicidal thoughts, please reach out to a loved one or contact the following helplines:

The Samaritans Mumbai +91 84229 84528, +91 84229 84529, 84229 84530,

Vandrevala Foundation 1860-266-2345, 1800-233-3330 (24X7),

BMC Mental Health 022-24131212,

TeleMANAS 1-8008914416/ 14416 (24x7),

Nagpur Suicide Prevention 8888817666, Aasra +91 9820466726 and

I Call psychosocial helpline (TISS) 022-25521111