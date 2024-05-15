Hubballi murders: Niranjan Hiremath calls for 'shoot on sight' for accused in Neha, Anjali cases

Speaking to journalists, Neha Hiremath's father, Niranjan Hiremath, said that the accused behind the two murders in Karnataka's Hubballi should be encountered by the police. Separately he accused the state government of its lethargical attitude that is further giving rise to such cases.

Niranjan Hiremath is the Congress Councillor of the Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation and the two murders he is referring to are those of Neha Hiremath, his own daughter, and Anjali Ambiger, who were both murdered by jilted lovers.



The town of Hubballi witnessed its second murder in a span of a month.



Today, Wednesday, May 15, 21-year-old Vishwanath Sawant from the Old Hubballi area murdered a girl for rejecting his love. The accused entered the house of victim Anjali with a knife in his hand and stabbed her multiple times in the neck.



According to The New Indian Express, the family of Anjali alleged that the police paid no heed to Anjali's case even after the accused threatened the victim with murder, in the same way that Neha Hiremath was killed, over the phone a few days ago.



According to a PTI report, the accused had knocked on the door of Anjali Ambigera's house in the Veerapur Oni area within the jurisdiction of the Bendigeri police station limits at around 5.45 am. When she opened the door, he stabbed her to death with a knife and fled the scene, according to a police officer.



Previously, on April 18, Neha Hiremath, the 23-year-old daughter of a Congress Councillor of the Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation, was stabbed to death by Fayaz Khondunaik on the campus of BVB College in Karnataka's Hubballi.