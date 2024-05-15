Delhi's Education Department cancels candidature of six nominated school principals

The Education Department has apparently woken up after a year, realising that six individuals nominated for the position of principals in Delhi schools via the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) had not reported for document verification, despite repeated reminders over nine months, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

After over a year of waiting and unnecessary delays, which left six schools without appointed principals, the department finally issued a circular announcing the cancellation of the candidatures of these individuals.

According to a notification from the Directorate of Education, these principals were nominated on March 27, 2023. A schedule for document verification was posted on the official website on March 6, 2023, directing candidates to appear on March 12, 2023. An additional date of March 17 was provided for those who could not attend on March 12.

The department stated that the candidates received reminders but failed to respond. A final opportunity was given in June, which they also missed.

The notification specifies, “She failed to appear for document verification even after more than 9 months. Therefore, the candidature of Kusum Lata Meena is hereby cancelled with immediate effect. No claim for appointment, if made at any later stage on any grounds, will be entertained by the department in the future.”

The candidates whose candidature has been cancelled include Kusum Lata Meena, Sanjay Kumar Barnwal, Ram Prasad Meena, Om Prakash, Ajay Sampatrao Chaukikar, and Manju Lata.

Shingare Ramchandra Mahadev, Additional Director of Education, who signed all these notifications, did not respond to queries.

Meanwhile, several principals of Delhi government schools remain in their posts despite being implicated in a 2023 FIR for presenting fake and fabricated certificates to the department.

Approximately eight months have passed with no action from either the Education Department or the police.

The issue also reached the Delhi High Court, which, based on a PIL, reportedly issued notices to 32 such principals to submit their responses.

